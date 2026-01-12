Previous
Withered by teriyakih
Photo 773

Withered

Strangely no one has seen fit to eat this little grape this year.
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

Teriyaki

@teriyakih
After completing my first year I am trying to focus on quality and processing at the cost of quantity. That said, it ends up that...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
well found - you have to wonder don't you?
January 13th, 2026  
