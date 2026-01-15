Previous
LIght up the night by teriyakih
LIght up the night

Since it is dark at 4:30 now, I went looking for whatever would react with a UV light. Turns out Oregon Grape does.
Teriyaki

@teriyakih
Jane Pittenger ace
Fascinating
January 16th, 2026  
