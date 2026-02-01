Previous
On Patrol by teriyakih
Photo 781

On Patrol

The coyote was doing it's best to get a dock dinner now that the birds are back at the wetlands.
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Teriyaki

@teriyakih
After completing my first year I am trying to focus on quality and processing at the cost of quantity. That said, it ends up that...
213% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I have such a love of the coyote ever since I read Prodigal Summer by Barbara Kingsolver about 25 years ago
February 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact