Camera vs phone by teriyakih
Camera vs phone

Fully processed - compare to prior cell phone photo.
6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

Teriyaki

@teriyakih
After completing my first year I am trying to focus on quality and processing at the cost of quantity. That said, it ends up that...
214% complete

