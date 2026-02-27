Previous
Shady Stream by teriyakih
Shady Stream

Another past over shot. I am learning that I gave up on too many shots that didn't look fantastic out of camera. Also really enjoying spending more time processing again.
Teriyaki

@teriyakih
After completing my first year I am trying to focus on quality and processing at the cost of quantity. That said, it ends up that...
