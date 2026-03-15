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Under Supervision by teriyakih
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Under Supervision

Quite flighty, good thing i had the Teleconverter on me!
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Teriyaki

@teriyakih
After completing my first year I am trying to focus on quality and processing at the cost of quantity. That said, it ends up that...
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