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Silversword by teriyakih
Photo 798

Silversword

A rare fern baking in the sun
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

Teriyaki

@teriyakih
After completing my first year I am trying to focus on quality and processing at the cost of quantity. That said, it ends up that...
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