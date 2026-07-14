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Photo 799
AIr dry
I had a request for a kingfisher. It has taken many years to get a halfway decent shot.
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Teriyaki
@teriyakih
After completing my first year I am trying to focus on quality and processing at the cost of quantity. That said, it ends up that...
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Jane Pittenger
ace
Adorable and I like the motion blur
July 15th, 2026
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