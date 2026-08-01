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Previous
Photo 800
taking a break
on a warm summer day
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Teriyaki
@teriyakih
After completing my first year I am trying to focus on quality and processing at the cost of quantity. That said, it ends up that...
800
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48
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56
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219% complete
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Photo Details
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1
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1
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365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
5th July 2024 4:20pm
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