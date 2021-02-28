Previous
My 59th Birthday by terriejean
My 59th Birthday

I want to chronicle every day before I turn 60. Today I danced with my husband in the kitchen to Harvest Moon by Neil Young.
28th February 2021 28th Feb 21

Terrie Jean

@terriejean
