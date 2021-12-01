Previous
Counting Down by terrip
Counting Down

The countdown to Christmas and when Santa arrives has begun (or continues as we have been counting down for awhile now 😂). Such a fun time of year.
1st December 2021 1st Dec 21

Terri

@terrip
