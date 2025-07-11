Previous
Lighthouse Beach by terrip
22 / 365

Lighthouse Beach

Was attending a long exposure workshop in Port Macquarie. We were waiting for the moon to rise, when I turned around and saw this view.
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Terri

@terrip
Photo Details

