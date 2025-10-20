Previous
Back to the beach by terrip
Back to the beach

Finally able to take a walk along the beach today as the wind had dropped by the time I got home from work. It was lovely taking in the sounds and smells of the beach. Very soothing.
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

Terri

@terrip
