Previous
Weather for the ducks by terrip
40 / 365

Weather for the ducks

Great wet weather for the ducks, not so much for my walks. Good to see some rain though as it has been getting quite dry again.
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Terri

@terrip
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact