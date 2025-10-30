Previous
Back to the Beach by terrip
42 / 365

Back to the Beach

The weather fined up today, so was able to head back to the beach for my afternoon walk. It was a beautiful afternoon walking along the beach and river and plenty of people out for a fish.
30th October 2025

Terri

@terrip
