48 / 365
Blue Heron
The different bird life around Manning Point is amazing. I have seen plenty of galahs, pelicans, Willie Wagtails etc, but this was the first time I had seen a Blue Heron whilst staying here.
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
Terri
@terrip
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
5th November 2025 5:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
