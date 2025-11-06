Previous
The Wait by terrip
49 / 365

The Wait

I was watching the Pelicans waiting for any kind of scraps they might get from the fisherman. During the whole time I was there they got very little, but it didn’t stop them from waiting, hoping.
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Terri

@terrip
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact