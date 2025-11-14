Previous
Coffs Jetty by terrip
57 / 365

Coffs Jetty

A quick detour on my way home from work today via the Coffs Harbour Jetty. It had been raining all day and I was hoping to get some stormy looking clouds, but by the time I got there it had started to clear up a bit.
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

Terri

@terrip
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely pov fv!
November 14th, 2025  
