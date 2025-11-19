Previous
Braving the wind by terrip
62 / 365

Braving the wind

It was too windy even for the pelicans today, there was not one in sight. This guy was hanging out in it though, I think he was enjoying it, occasionally spreading his wings out.
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

Terri

@terrip
