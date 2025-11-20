Previous
Stormy afternoon by terrip
63 / 365

Stormy afternoon

The sky was looking a bit stormy this afternoon, so didn’t venture far from the caravan. Be nice to see some rain.
20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

Terri

@terrip
17% complete

View this month »

