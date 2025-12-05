Previous
Garden full of Agapanthus by terrip
Garden full of Agapanthus

The garden is looking amazing with all the agapanthus out in bloom. We have a lovely mix of the blue/purple and white agapanthus.
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Terri

@terrip
