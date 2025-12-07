Previous
End of a chapter by terrip
End of a chapter

Our chapter at Clifden Rd has come to an end and a new chapter is about to begin. Looking forward to seeing what this chapter holds - new memories, new adventures. Although still cherishing the last chapter.
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

Terri

@terrip
