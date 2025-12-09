Sign up
82 / 365
Sunset
Our first evening here and we were blessed with an amazing sunset. It has been a very hectic day, unpacking and settling in but everyone is enjoying the new place. Then to stop and admire this beautiful sunset was truly magical.
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
Terri
@terrip
