91 / 365
Angel wings
When I see pippi shells like this still together I often think they are angels wings. I came across these on one of my many walks along Manning Point beach.
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
Terri
@terrip
365
PENTAX K-3 Mark III
Taken
23rd October 2025 4:23pm
