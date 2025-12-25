Previous
Christmas day by terrip
Christmas day

We were given this wonderful bottle of champagne when we bought our house, so what better way to celebrate this new chapter in our life then to share this bottle with family to help celebrate both the new chapter and Christmas.
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

Terri

@terrip
