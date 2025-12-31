Previous
Happy New Year by terrip
Happy New Year

With the end of 2025 comes the end of a hard year with lots of challenges and decisions. Looking forward to a more settled year and growth (in many ways) in 2026.
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Terri

@terrip
