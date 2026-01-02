Previous
Macadamia stealers by terrip
Macadamia stealers

I have always wanted to photograph the black cockatoo, now that our new place has a macadamia tree I’m getting to see them on a regular basis. They have been having a great time munching on the macadamia nuts and making a mess.
Terri

@terrip
