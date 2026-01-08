Sign up
Previous
112 / 365
Dairy in the fog
Another very foggy morning. It is amazing when you live on a hill and are higher than where the fog sits. Loving the views everyday.
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
Terri
@terrip
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
8th January 2026 4:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
