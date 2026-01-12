Sign up
Rainbow Lorikeet
I was watching this guy hanging out in the palm trees before he flew off. Normally there are two of them, but I wasn’t sure where his mate was this time- hopefully not too far away.
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
