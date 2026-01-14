Previous
Last of the Agapanthus by terrip
Last of the Agapanthus

I have been enjoying the last of the agapanthus for this season. They have been gorgeous this year, and the colours have been amazing.
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

Terri

@terrip
