Rain drops by terrip
123 / 365

Rain drops

Another weed, but this one was covered in raindrops. It wasn’t until I uploaded the photo that I saw the big raindrop underneath.
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Terri

@terrip
Photo Details

