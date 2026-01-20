Previous
Daffodil by terrip
124 / 365

Daffodil

Love capturing the different angles of the daffodil. They are such a mesmerising and beautiful flower.
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Terri

@terrip
Photo Details

