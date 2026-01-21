Previous
The old gate
The old gate

I love this old gate that we have on the property. It leads to the old veggie garden (soon to become a chook pen). Not sure what will happen to the gate as it will have to get moved, but I’m hoping to keep it in there somewhere.
