The old gate
I love this old gate that we have on the property. It leads to the old veggie garden (soon to become a chook pen). Not sure what will happen to the gate as it will have to get moved, but I’m hoping to keep it in there somewhere.
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
Terri
@terrip
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 Mark III
Taken
18th January 2026 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
