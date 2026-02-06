Previous
Home again by terrip
Home again

Was so nice to be back home again. Home is definitely where the heart is and this is certainly where my heart is.
Terri

@terrip
Marj ace
There is no place like home. The sunbeams breaking through the clouds are a perfect welcome greeting from nature.
February 6th, 2026  
