Twists of nature by terrip
Twists of nature

I recently purchased a birds nest fern. I remember when my mum used to have these plants when I was growing up. I really liked how this leaf/frond has grown with the twist in it. Nature is pretty cool.
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Terri

@terrip
