142 / 365
Twists of nature
I recently purchased a birds nest fern. I remember when my mum used to have these plants when I was growing up. I really liked how this leaf/frond has grown with the twist in it. Nature is pretty cool.
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
Terri
@terrip
