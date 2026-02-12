Previous
Little beetle by terrip
Little beetle

found this little fella on the lavender flower yesterday. He was quite happy for me to take his photo, as he wasn’t in a hurry to move.
12th February 2026

Terri

@terrip
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
fabulous fav!
February 12th, 2026  
