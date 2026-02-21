Previous
Lavender bush by terrip
156 / 365

Lavender bush

Lavender has got to be one of the nicest smelling plants, I love its scent. The colours are pretty spectacular too.
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

Terri

@terrip
156 / 365

Photo Details

