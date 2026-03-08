Sign up
Previous
171 / 365
Meeting the neighbours
Our 2 steers seem to have fallen in love with the neighbours cows. Who can blame them when they have such pretty neighbours. I think the girls are interested as well.
8th March 2026
8th Mar 26
Terri
@terrip
Views
0
365
iPhone 16 Pro
8th March 2026 4:39pm
