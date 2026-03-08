Previous
Meeting the neighbours by terrip
171 / 365

Meeting the neighbours

Our 2 steers seem to have fallen in love with the neighbours cows. Who can blame them when they have such pretty neighbours. I think the girls are interested as well.
8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

Terri

@terrip
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact