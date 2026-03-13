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Afternoon glow by terrip
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Afternoon glow

Earl in the afternoon light, enjoying a good pick. It’s nice to say we actually have too much grass at the moment, and not enough animals to keep it down.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Terri

@terrip
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