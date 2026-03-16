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The fence
We have been spending a bit of time at this fence line recently, trying to keep one of the cows in. Love how the fence line dips down the gully and comes out the other side.
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Terri
@terrip
176
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365
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PENTAX K-3 Mark III
Taken
11th March 2026 5:27pm
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