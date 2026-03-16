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The fence by terrip
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The fence

We have been spending a bit of time at this fence line recently, trying to keep one of the cows in. Love how the fence line dips down the gully and comes out the other side.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Terri

@terrip
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