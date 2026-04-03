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Seed eaters by terrip
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Seed eaters

The rainbow lorikeets have been enjoying the seeds out of the palm trees lately, getting right in there and have a good feast.
3rd April 2026 3rd Apr 26

Terri

@terrip
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