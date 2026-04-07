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194 / 365
The gear
The girls are finally ready to start riding which is so good to see. The pony has been getting some work (and extra treats).
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Terri
@terrip
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365
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DSC-RX10M4
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6th April 2026 8:53am
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