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Biscuit
She has such an old soul feel to her. She takes everything in her stride and has settled in really well.
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Terri
@terrip
206
photos
6
followers
3
following
56% complete
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365
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PENTAX K-3 Mark III
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14th April 2026 6:00pm
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