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Night sky by terrip
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Night sky

First time having a play with astrophotography and loved it. Can’t wait to get back out there.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Terri

@terrip
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Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
Oh wow you must be thrilled with this!
April 24th, 2026  
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