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Afternoon fun by terrip
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Afternoon fun

We ended up down by the dam, where the girls had fun pulling each other around in the farm buddy cart. Love afternoons like this, where kids are just being kids.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Terri

@terrip
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