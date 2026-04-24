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End of the day
It was a pretty spectacular evening show in the sky. The mountains make for a beautiful backdrop.
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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Terri
@terrip
213
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365
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PENTAX K-3 Mark III
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24th April 2026 6:00pm
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