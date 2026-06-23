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226 / 365
Winter sun
Loved how the afternoon light was shining through this old gate. Winter sun has such a warm and snug feel to it.
23rd June 2026
23rd Jun 26
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Terri
@terrip
230
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365
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PENTAX K-3 Mark III
Taken
23rd June 2026 5:41pm
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