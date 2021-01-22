Previous
Nanna - Steamed Not Boiled by terryliv
Photo 555

Nanna - Steamed Not Boiled

They say that steaming your vegetables retains all the goodness and is better than boiling them so I thought I would see if the same applied to Nanna.

Taken at Rotorua during a 3 week drive around the North Island of New Zealand in late 2019
22nd January 2021

Dianne
A great place to have visited. Rotorua is a fun destination with lots to see and do. Hopefully Nana retained all her goodness after a steaming!
January 22nd, 2021  
