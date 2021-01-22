Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 555
Nanna - Steamed Not Boiled
They say that steaming your vegetables retains all the goodness and is better than boiling them so I thought I would see if the same applied to Nanna.
Taken at Rotorua during a 3 week drive around the North Island of New Zealand in late 2019
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
2830
photos
111
followers
98
following
152% complete
View this month »
548
549
550
551
552
553
554
555
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
16th October 2019 1:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dianne
A great place to have visited. Rotorua is a fun destination with lots to see and do. Hopefully Nana retained all her goodness after a steaming!
January 22nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close