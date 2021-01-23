Previous
Next
Night Time Swim by terryliv
Photo 556

Night Time Swim

Nothing like a night swim to test out the blowy uppy, lighty, noodley thingo you got for Christmas.

I tried many times to get a decent shot without using the flash but it was beyond my skills. In the end though I really liked the patterns the flash created on the surface of the water.

One for all the northern hemisphere 365ers in the middle of winter.

23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

Poppo Livy

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
152% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful patterns on the water, and the girls look as if they're having fun!
January 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise