Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 556
Night Time Swim
Nothing like a night swim to test out the blowy uppy, lighty, noodley thingo you got for Christmas.
I tried many times to get a decent shot without using the flash but it was beyond my skills. In the end though I really liked the patterns the flash created on the surface of the water.
One for all the northern hemisphere 365ers in the middle of winter.
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
2831
photos
111
followers
98
following
152% complete
View this month »
549
550
551
552
553
554
555
556
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
23rd January 2021 8:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful patterns on the water, and the girls look as if they're having fun!
January 23rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close