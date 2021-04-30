Day 4 - Overtaking a Four-be Road Train

Taken through the windscreen on the Barkly Highway between Mt Isa and Camooweal.
Once you head west from Mt Isa it seems as if every second vehicle you come across is a road train and the majority of them are 4 trailers which we christened "Four-bes". The road trains tend to sit on about 100kph so, given the length of them, the first couple of overtaking events tend to be a bit white knucklish but it very soon becomes quite routine.
We were talking to the driver of one of them at Camooweal and we discovered that these ore carriers are taking copper ore that has been mined at the McArthur Mine in the Northern Territory to Mt Isa 750kms away for smelting. The drivers leave McArthur Mine in the morning with a full load and arrive in Mt Isa late afternoon where their trailers are unloaded. They spend the night in Mt Isa and the next morning they head back to McArthur with an empty truck. They spend the night in McArthur and the next morning, their truck is loaded and the whole thing repeats itself.
I forget what he said their rosters were but it was something like 2 weeks on, 1 week off.